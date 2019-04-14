News

Cigarette makers light fire under supermarket giant SPAR

By GRAEME HOSKEN - 14 April 2019
Image: Supplied

Supermarket group SPAR is being investigated by the Competition Commission after banning SA-produced cigarettes, whose manufacturers are alleged to be tax dodgers, from its shops.

The withdrawal is the latest battle in a war being waged between multinational cigarette manufacturers and South African producers, which is being fought through opposing industry groups the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa and the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

The commission confirmed that it was investigating a complaint against Spar, but that the probe was in its preliminary stages.

Spar's spokesperson, Kerry Becker, said it would not comment while the commission was conducting its inquiry.

Read the full story in the Sunday Times.

