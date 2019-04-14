Cigarette makers light fire under supermarket giant SPAR

Supermarket group SPAR is being investigated by the Competition Commission after banning SA-produced cigarettes, whose manufacturers are alleged to be tax dodgers, from its shops.

The withdrawal is the latest battle in a war being waged between multinational cigarette manufacturers and South African producers, which is being fought through opposing industry groups the Tobacco Institute of Southern Africa and the Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association.

The commission confirmed that it was investigating a complaint against Spar, but that the probe was in its preliminary stages.

Spar's spokesperson, Kerry Becker, said it would not comment while the commission was conducting its inquiry.

