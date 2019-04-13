Zuma's appointment of VhaVenda king unconstitutional, invalid - SCA

Former president Jacob Zuma made an illegal decision during his term in office - and was chastised by the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) for incorrectly interfering in the succession of the VhaVenda king.

On Friday, the SCA in Bloemfontein ruled that Zuma's decision to officially recognise Toni Mphephu Ramabulana in the position of king was invalid, referring the case back to the high court to hear further merits on the succession debate.

"It is declared that the decision of the second respondent [Zuma] dated September 14 2012 to recognise [Ramabulana] as the King of the VhaVenda Traditional Community … is unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid and is reviewed and set aside," ruled Selewe Mothle, acting appellant judge of appeal at the SCA.

Both Zuma and Ramabulana have been linked to the VBS Mutual Bank saga, wherein the Limpopo-based bank and its clients were allegedly robbed of almost R2bn by the bank’s directors, senior executives and well-connected politicians.

Ramabulana was one of the 53 names cited in the Great Bank Heist report by advocate Terry Motau – for having illegally benefited from the bank that has since gone into liquidation, with accusations that he received a payment of more than R17m.