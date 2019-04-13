Inauguration of president to be held at Loftus Versfeld

There has been a change in tradition in the inauguration of the incoming president after the elections, with the presidency announcing that the event will take place at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

Usually, the event, that sees the president-elect take an oath of office in front of world dignitaries and hundreds of guests, takes place on the lawns of the Union Buildings.

But the Ramaphosa administration has decided that the event, due to take place on Saturday May 25, should be held in the 51,000-seater stadium.

“Hosting the inauguration in a stadium, the largest in the City of Tshwane, will allow for greater public participation in this important national event,” presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko said in a statement.

She said it was symbolic that the inauguration would take place on Africa Day, “as it affirms government’s commitment to advancing the African agenda and to strengthening ties between South Africa and its neighbours”.

Diko said that besides members of the public, a number of heads of state and royalty were due to attend the event.

She said there would also be representatives from international bodies such as SADC, the African Union and the United Nations.

The theme of the inauguration ceremony will be “Together celebrating 25 years of freedom: Renewal and Growth for a better South Africa”.

South Africans are due to cast their ballots on May 8 and results are expected to be formally announced by May 12.