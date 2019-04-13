Foreign tourist jumps from 2nd floor to escape Durban restaurant blaze

A foreign tourist was injured after jumping from a second storey of a building after a fire broke out in a Durban restaurant on Friday evening, paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a fire at a well-known restaurant off McCausland crescent in Umhlanga Rocks.

“Reports from the scene indicate that a gas leak as well as a fire sprinkler system resulted in pandemonium at the eatery.

“A 33-year-old male foreign tourist had sustained moderate injuries after jumping off the second- floor balcony in all the confusion,” Herbst said.

“The patient was treated on scene and once stabilised was transported by Netcare 911 ambulance to hospital for further treatment.

“Circumstances leading up to the gas leak will be investigated by the Durban North SAPS who were on scene,” he added.