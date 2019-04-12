Nomkhita Mona to chair new tourism board

It is a new dawn for the Eastern Cape Parks and Tourism Agency following the appointment of a new board of directors by finance, economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Oscar Mabuyane on Thursday.

Mabuyane tasked the new board, led by Nomkhita Mona, to make the Eastern Cape the top tourist destination in SA.

He said he had a list of requests for it to look into.

“Firstly, I want them to look into the tourism satellite report, in particular the area that talks about the concentration of tourism jobs in three industries, and come up with a plan to grow jobs in those industries.

“I want them to pursue transformation with vigour and double the number of beneficiaries of the Game Industry Transformation programme to eight by 2022,” he said.

He thanked the outgoing board for the job it had done.

Mona said she was honoured to lead the new board.

“I am very excited that I am able to be part of the team to contribute towards the growth of the Eastern Cape.

“There are some really big projects that we are going to push forward and I am very excited by the other members of the board who will be working with us,” she said.

The other board members are: Tracy Putzier – deputy chair; Zola Fihlani, Dr Andrew Baxter, Dr Nomakwezi Mzilikazi, Zolani Mkiva, Lindani Bevile – ordinary members; and Siyabulela Onceya – shareholder representative.