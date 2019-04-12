New boss at Eastern Cape labour department

The Eastern Cape's labour department has a new chief director of provincial operations, Nomfundo Princess Douw-Jack.

Her appointment took effect from the start of April.

Douw-Jack who has worked for the labour department for almost 20 years, having headed the Free State's operations.

She left the Free State on a high note, having run the best performing province overall in the 2018/19 year.

She started at the department of labour as a client service officer in 2000 and worked her way up the ladder, occupying positions of an inspector, practitioner of labour market information statistics and planning, assistant director for inspections and enforcement services and deputy director of finance and supply chain management.

In 2009, Douw-Jack moved to Statistics SA where she was the corporate services manager.

As the department of labour was close to her heart, she returned in 2014, appointed as provincial chief inspector and later promoted to chief director of the Free State's operations.

She said: “I am looking forward to a fruitful journey in the province (Eastern Cape) and would expect everyone to move in the same direction with speed focusing on servicing clients with integrity and respect.".