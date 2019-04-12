Mental facility at Provincial Hospital nearly ready
Two years after it was first announced, construction on an acute mental health unit at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital is expected to wrap up at the end of April.
Two years after it was first announced, construction on an acute mental health unit at Port Elizabeth’s Provincial Hospital is expected to wrap up at the end of April.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.