East Cape students graduate as Blue Flag Beach stewards

The first phase of the government’s Blue Flag Beach Stewardship Programme to build tourism and environmental conservation capacity culminated in a milestone ceremony in Port Elizabeth on Thursday.

Thirty-five excited Eastern Cape student beach stewards graduated at the function at Pine Lodge after listening to a talk by tourism deputy minister Elizabeth Thabethe.

Thabethe said her department had spent R39.6m putting 200 students through the 18-month Wildlife and Environment Society of SA-managed stewardship programme in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern and Western Cape.

“We think it was money well spent, part of the broader effort by this department to empower unemployed youth to find jobs in the tourism sector,” she said.

“The programme should contribute to enhancing the experience of tourists at our Blue Flag beaches and making them feel more secure.

“It should help youth from formerly disadvantaged communities to access an environment they know little about.

“Hopefully they will tell others about it.

“This is a milestone project for us.”

The Blue Flag Beach system – aimed at rewarding environmental, safety and hygiene excellence – was initiated by the Foundation for Environmental Education in Denmark in 1985.

In 2001, SA became the first country outside Europe to be awarded the right to implement it and the role was assigned to the wildlife society.

The society’s Nerosha Govender, national manager for the stewardship, said the students had been put through a Skills Education Training Authority course.

“The course taught them about water quality, pollution, litter, plastic litter in particular, and recycling, as well as coastal ecosystems and the diversity of life and how the dunes and beach link to the life in the sea.

“It also trained them how to facilitate and run environmental education programmes.”

Armed with this knowledge, the Eastern Cape students were deployed in peak holiday season on Blue Flag beaches in the Ngqushwa, Ndlambe, Kouga and Nelson Mandela Bay municipalities, she said.

“On the beach they assisted visitors with information, engaged the kids in games and acted as an extra pair of eyes for the lifeguards, reporting any problems.

“They also ran environmental education courses for schools and conducted surveys to find out where visitors were from and how they were experiencing that particular Blue Flag beach.”

During the off-season the students were assigned to a wide range of mentor nongovernment tourism organisations and companies to expand their skills and increase their chance of getting jobs.

The graduates received NQF level five certificates in environmental education training and development practice, accredited by the Education, Training and Development Practices Sector Education and Training Authority, Govender said.

“About a quarter of the graduates have already been employed in the tourism sector and we are working to increase that number.

“A further 15% have decided to continue their studies.”

The second phase of the Blue Flag Beach Stewardship Programme was due to begin later in 2019, she said.

One of the graduates, Lindelwa Spekboom, 27, of Jeffreys Bay, said she had seen the programme as a challenge.

“I wanted to learn more about the environment.”

Another graduate, Siphokazi Ntante, 27, of Motherwell, said she had enjoyed interacting with beach-goers.

“I used to think the beach was for wealthy people only. Now I can see how nice it is.

“Next, I want to learn how to swim and to scuba dive.

“The whole programme was amazing.”