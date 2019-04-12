Biker principal ready for Buff

Saddler to roar off to 30th rally with thousands of fellow riders

Whether it is a chance to win the whopping R135,000 grand prize or to witness the spectacle of thousands of motorcyclists showing off their bikes, it is all systems go for the 2019 Buffalo Rally – also known as The Buff – which kicks off in the Southern Cape on Friday.

