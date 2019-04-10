Bobani wants big payday for youth officials
The coalition government locked horns in a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting as mayor Mongameli Bobani tried to push for four youth co-ordinators to be hired in his office at the salary level of directors.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.