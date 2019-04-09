Worries over Swartkops quarries
Scientists warn sand, stone mining operations could spell ecological disaster if not properly managed, but companies deny damaging river
Quarrying in the Swartkops River needs firm management to avoid ecological damage.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.