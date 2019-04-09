Suspected gang leader shot dead

A suspected gang leader was shot dead in Korsten on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Gavilon “Gavy” Roman, 32, was standing in front of a pharmacy in Durban Road and talking to someone when two unknown men approached them at about 3.30pm.

Roman was allegedly affiliated with the Gavy Boys gang.

“One male stopped while the other walked towards Roman. He withdrew a firearm and first shots at him, hitting him in the head,” Naidu said.

“He died at the scene. The suspects ran away.”

A case of murder is being investigated.