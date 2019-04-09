Robert McKenzie‚ KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesperson‚ said a taxi transporting children home from school on Tuesday had crashed into a car on the Inanda Highway‚ outside Durban.

"The crash involved a minibus and a light motor vehicle. A total of 24 people have been injured including many schoolchildren."

McKenzie said the cause of the accident was being investigated by police.

On Monday a taxi laden with primary school children was involved in a three-vehicle crash in the Pinetown area‚ west of Durban.

Garrith Jamieson‚ Rescue Care spokesperson‚ said a taxi carrying 18 children had ploughed into two vehicles.

There were no fatalities.