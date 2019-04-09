Hiker hurt after falling off Lion's Head saved in six-hour rescue mission

A 25-year-old hiker who slipped and fell off the top of Lion's Head is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after being plucked off the peak in a six-hour rescue operation.

Capetonian Jake Read was expected to undergo surgery on Tuesday after the fall from the peak, between Table Mountain and Signal Hill.

"He was in an extremely precarious position, with a severe back injury leaving us unable to move him until help came. The incredible mountain rescue team took six hours to get him down. With the severity of the situation and the height he fell we're so grateful he is alive," his sister Lulu Read said in a public post on Facebook.

"We are all completely devastated but we are all here to be strong for Jake, who is loved by so many. From my entire family, I'd like to express my utmost gratitude for all the love," she added.