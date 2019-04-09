Firefighters, truck stoned allegedly due to response time
Firefighters were attacked and their fire truck damaged shortly after responding to a call for assistance at a house fire in Colchester.
According to officials, four firefighters came under attack by residents before 7am on Tuesday.
One firefighter was hit on the head with a rock while a window of the fire truck was shattered.
The R2m fire truck has been temporarily withdrawn from the fleet pending repairs.
Police spokesperson Captain André Beetge said the firefighters - based in Motherwell - responded to a call at about 6.50am regarding a house and three shacks on fire in Zebra Street.
“The fire department was dispatched and as they arrived, stones were thrown at the vehicle. The firefighters were just getting out of the vehicle when they started being pelted with stones. They jumped back in the truck and had to leave," he said.
“One firefighter was hit on the head with a rock and sustained minor injuries during the incident.”
Officials on the scene said the attack was believed to be linked to the fire department’s response time to the incident.
Nelson Mandela Bay Fire Chief Andre de Ridder said the truck was sent from the Motherwell station as there is no closer fire station to the Colchester area.
“The vehicle has been pulled from service for now, to have the window replaced and pending a mechanical review to determine any other damage sustained,” he said.
De Ridder said that this was the second fire truck damaged in a stoning incident in three weeks.
"This Rescue Pump vehicle was the replacement of the previous vehicle which was also stoned, as it has still not been released from repairs,” he said.
De Ridder said the consequence is that operational vehicles are pulled from the their reserve fleet.
“In these incidents the truck could be out of service for days, weeks or months. It all depends on the damage sustained during the incident.
"Our workshop has to go through the truck thoroughly to determine if there are any hidden damages.”
De Ridder said if more trucks were damaged, it could place a burden on other Fire Stations' vehicles across the metro.
A case of malicious damage to property is under investigation.