It is Renault’s biggest seller by far in South Africa‚ loved by first-time car buyers because of its budget price and trendy SUV-inspired looks‚ but many Kwid owners have been less than impressed with its “under the skin” quality.

Squealing brakes‚ and pads which need replacing at low mileage – at the owner’s cost‚ with Renault dealerships blaming driving style or wear and tear – appear to be the most common complaints.

“Renault is selling faulty cars!” Nombeko N claimed on HelloPeter in late February.

“I’ve visited my dealership five times since purchasing my new car in May 2017.

“I have problems with noisy brakes that are now depleted‚ faulty pedals‚ a broken car handle and a dead battery.

“Employees at the dealerships say that a lot of Kwid drivers bring their cars in for the same reasons and they have the audacity to chalk it down to wear and tear, which means the customer must foot the bill!”

When TimesLIVE raised the issue with the Motor Industry Ombudsman‚ Johan van Vreden‚ recently he said he had contacted Renault SA about the Kwid brakes concern.

Renault has now confirmed that it has sourced an alternative‚ softer compound brake pad for the Kwid‚ which is more aligned with South African conditions.

“We are awaiting allocation of these components from Renault India,” Viviene Ward‚ Renault SA’s media relations manager, said.

“Our enfranchised network will be advised as to the availability of this alternative part as soon as stock [has arrived] at our parts distribution centre.”

While some Kwid owners have complained that the brakes are also slow to respond at times‚ Ward was at pains to stress that the front brake pad and performance posed “absolutely no risk to safety”.

The phasing out of asbestos in vehicle brake pads had led to the use of compounds with a higher metal content‚ which made them more noisy‚ she said. “But there is no detrimental effect to the performance of the vehicle’s braking system.”

Vanessa Venketsamy bought her Kwid from Renault Umhlanga eight months ago‚ and within a month complained of the brake noise‚ but was told nothing could be done.

In March‚ when she took the car in for its 15‚000km service‚ she was told the brake pads needed replacing at a cost of R2‚400.

At that rate‚ she said‚ maintaining her “cheap” car was going to prove to be very expensive indeed.

Ironically‚ for all its modern looks and nice-to-have features such as Bluetooth‚ the Kwid cannot be sold in Renault’s home country‚ France‚ as it does not tick enough safety feature boxes.