Cause of Ironman participants' deaths revealed

Preliminary postmortem results into the deaths of two Ironman competitors show one died from heart problems and the other from drowning.

The deaths occurred during the swim leg of the Ironman African Championship at Hobie Beach on Sunday morning.

According to police officials, Leon Stanvliet, 63, from George, died as a result of heart problems

Durban resident Andre Trichardt, 48, drowned, with the coroner finding water in his lungs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said: “While the postmortem has been done and findings concluded, we cannot release the [complete] findings until the official report is filed and handed to detectives as evidence.”

Naidu confirmed that both inquest cases were under investigation and that the bodies had been released.

The deaths occurred about 10 minutes apart during the morning swim leg of the race.

Both were declared dead on arrival at St George’s Hospital.

Prior to the start, organisers had changed the swimming leg from 3.8km to 1.6km due to choppy water conditions.