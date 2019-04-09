Cape petrol station killers ‘may have underestimated police response time’
An expert criminologist says it might be because of ratio of police to citizens in the burbs versus the Cape Flats
An expert criminologist says it might be because of ratio of police to citizens in the burbs versus the Cape Flats
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.