Cape leopard dies after being hit by vehicle on N1

A Cape leopard was killed by a vehicle on the N1 on Monday evening.

CapeNature said the leopard, a mature female, sustained a head injury in the collision, which happened around 7pm between Worcester and De Doorns.

“The leopard was rushed to a nearby veterinarian at Worcester Animal Clinic for a prognosis. During the examination the cat unfortunately succumbed to its injuries and died,” said spokesperson Loren Pavitt.

“The carcass will be retained, and will contribute towards valuable research.”

Pavitt thanked members of the public who contacted conservation offices to report the incident.

“Motorists are urged to be vigilant when observing warning signs indicating animal activity in the vicinity, particularly along mountain passes bordered with natural vegetation, where wildlife roam” she said.