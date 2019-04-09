Bees lead to grisly discovery in Mill Park valley

A colony of bees led to the discovery of a human skeleton on Tuesday afternoon in a valley along Fairford Road in Mill Park.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, contractors painting a house along the road saw the colony, which seemed to be coming from lower down the valley.

"Apparently the hill is very steep and the one painter saw the bees and called his colleague.

"They then followed the bees further down the valley, where they stumbled across the skeleton," Naidu said.

"It was a complete skeleton with no clothes.

"An inquest will be opened," Naidu said.