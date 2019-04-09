News

Bay CCTV blackout

Only 12% of metro security cameras in working order

By Siyamtanda Capa - 09 April 2019

Only one of the eight computers in the city’s control room is working to monitor criminal activity in Nelson Mandela Bay.

