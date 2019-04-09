ANC about-turn on paying legal fees

The ANC in Nelson Mandela Bay has made an about-turn in its attempt to change municipal policy that would allow them to have the ratepayer pay the legal fees for three DA councillors who took on their party.

Nelson Mandela Bay council speaker Buyelwa Mafaya on Tuesday withdrew the Section 109A request that had been circulated as a flyer at last Thursday's council meeting.

Mafaya did not give any reason for withdrawing it, only saying she had done so after consulting with mayor Mongameli Bobani.

In Mafaya's report that was meant to be discussed at Tuesday's council meeting, she wrote the council must devise a new policy that will allow her to make the call on whether or not councillors’ legal bills should be paid by the city.

She also recommended that the city manager or chief operations officer should make the call when it comes to lawyers’ fees for municipal employees.

The report was meant to be tabled in the council on Thursday, but the meeting adjourned at about 6pm until Tuesday when the governing coalition failed to muster the numbers for a quorum.

At Tuesday's meeting, DA councillor Werner Senekal asked questions around the DA's Mbulelo Manyati.

Senekal said Manyati had not declared his involvement in the item as councillors are meant to make their declarations of interest in agenda items at the beginning of each meeting.

Responding to Senekal's question, Mafaya said the report would be withdrawn.

During a brief debate on the matter, ANC councillor Andile Lungisa asked which item Mafaya was referring to; to which DA councillors shouted, "he wants his legal fees to be paid for".

Meanwhile, on Monday, the DA wrote to acting city manager Peter Neilson, threatening legal action if the council approves Mafaya's recommendations.

In the letter, DA Eastern Cape leader and Bay councillor Nqaba Bhanga wrote that the Section 109A request could not be relied on as the legal disputes did not emulate from their ordinary duties.

"Relying on the aforementioned section to assist any employee or councillor in a legal dispute deemed to be of a private nature. This constitutes an unlawful decision," Bhanga wrote.

"Furthermore the proposed item is in direct contravention of our supply chain management policy, as well as the National Treasury regulations, and any payment to service providers which are not registered on the municipal database shall not only be considered highly irregular, but it will also constitute irregular expenditure," he wrote.

The meeting has been adjourned for lunch.