WATCH | Police praise bystanders who chased Cape Town petrol station killers

Four men accused of a gang-related execution in Cape Town on Saturday were caught thanks to members of the public who gave chase, police said on Monday.

The bystanders chased the gunmen's hijacked car and alerted police about which direction it was heading after the shooting in Kenilworth, said Western Cape police spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut.

"The K-9 unit was quick to respond and, after a high-speed car chase which ended in Jakes Gerwel Drive in Goodwood, the four suspects were arrested," said Traut.

He said police had to shoot at the tyres of the gold Toyota Avanza, which had been hijacked in Kleinvlei, to make it stop.

The men in the vehicle opened fire on police, said Traut, and would face attempted murder charges in the Goodwood Magistrate's Court, as well as charges related to unlicensed firearms and hijacking.