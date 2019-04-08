News

Roads closed as 3,000 pupils hand list of demands to Luthuli House

By NALEDI SHANGE - 08 April 2019
Pupils who took a memorandum to Luthuli House on Monday also questioned what had been achieved since their previous demands were delivered to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. File photo.
Pupils who took a memorandum to Luthuli House on Monday also questioned what had been achieved since their previous demands were delivered to the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg. File photo.
Image: HALDEN KROG

Under the banner of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas), hundreds of pupils from different schools embarked on a march to Luthuli House in the Johannesburg CBD on Monday.

Johannesburg metro police estimated the number of pupils to be around 3,000.

David Tembe, chief of Johannesburg metro police,  said several roads around the area had been closed off.

The Cosas members marched to the ANC headquarters to hand over a memorandum to the ruling party.

The pupils were also demanding answers about what had happened since they delivered a previous memorandum several months ago.

Their latest memorandum was accepted by the party's secretary-general Ace Magashule.

Their list of demands included calls for  the department of education to upgrade infrastructure and safety at schools.

Latest Videos

Crèche assault video: What we know so far
Crèche assault video: What we know so far

Most Read

X