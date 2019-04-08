PE cops looking for car conman

Police are appealing for assistance in locating a conman who targeted two Port Elizabeth car dealerships -stealing a vehicle from one and pocketing money from another.

According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, the man, who went by the name of Sithembiso Sifiso Mashwama, contacted a North End dealership on December 19 2018 wanting to buy a red VW Polo GTI.

“The salesperson sent him an offer to purchase and he then provided all the necessary documents required to process the transaction.

"After the approval, he instructed the salesperson to continue with the application, but requested for the vehicle to be delivered in Montana in Johannesburg on the December 21,” she said.

“The financial manager requested that he sign the contract and e-mail it back to her which he did. She further requested him to go to the nearest dealership to verify his identity and driver's licence.

"He claimed he only saw the e-mail later in the evening and would visit his nearest branch the following morning.”

Janse van Rensburg said the dealership sent the car to Johannesburg and delivered it to him.

It was later established the documentation that he presented was fraudulent.

"The vehicle is valued at R305,000 and has not yet been recovered,” she said.

In January, the same man used the same fraudulent documentation to con another dealership in Govan Mbeki Avenue, North End.

“He claimed to be interested in the same vehicle model as the first - a VW Polo GTI. He requested them to include carrier cost in his vehicle finance with regard to delivery in Montana, Johannesburg,” she said.

“The following day, the man went to the dealership and explained that they can pay him the carrier cost that was included in his vehicle finance as he decided to collect the vehicle himself.”

Janse van Rensburg said R5,700, as well as the keys to the vehicle, were handed over to him.

“He struggled to drive the vehicle because of the DSG gearbox. The salesperson informed him that he must return the following day in order for them to show him how to drive the vehicle.

"The suspect left and returned the following day. While they were busy verifying his documents, he pretended to receive a phone call, walked out and never returned,” she said.

“The vehicle was not taken, but the R5,700 was stolen.”

The cases have been taken over by the vehicle crime investigating unit.

Anyone who can assist, should contact Warrant Officer Morné Sweeney on 083-453-5830.