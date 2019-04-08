'Grants are ANC's ace card in polls'

Most South African social grant recipients do not believe that the opposition parties would not take away their government grants.

And this could influence who they vote for, come May 8's general elections.

This is according to a study by the Centre for Social Development in Africa (CSDA) at the University of Johannesburg (UJ), which will be released tomorrow.

The findings are contained in its second survey on voting behavior titled: "The 2019 elections: Socioeconomic performance and voter preferences", on Tuesday last week.

The research was conducted by politics professors Leila Patel, CSDA and Yolanda Sadie, in partnership with the university's department of politics (UJ), and Megan Breyer from the centre.

Patel told Sowetan that in their study, the percentage of grant beneficiaries preferring the ANC was at 73% versus 27% for the opposition.

"The fear of losing one's grant if a person chooses an opposition party is highly significant in explaining voter choices," Patel said.