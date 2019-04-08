Councillors want names of non-compliant undertakers
Councillors serving on the public health portfolio committee have called on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to name funeral parlours that are not complying with the city’s burial regulations.
Councillors serving on the public health portfolio committee have called on the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to name funeral parlours that are not complying with the city’s burial regulations.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.