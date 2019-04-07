Komani mall fire destroys three shops

Three shops at Nonesi Mall in Komani burnt down on Saturday afternoon.

The fire started at 4pm at Ackermans before spreading to Pep and Shoe City.

Security guards tried to extinguish the fire for two hours as they waited for fire fighters to arrive.

This is the second fire at the Nonesi Mall in the space of a week. King Pie caught fire last weekend.

On Saturday, bystanders wanted to break the windows of the shops to loot the stores but were stopped by Komani police.

Eyewitness Thenjiwe Hlahla said the fire started at 4pm and security guards went tried to extinguish the fire.

“Fire fighters were called but they only came two hours later. The security guards had done their best in trying to fight the fire which was too strong for them,” she said.

Hlahla said the security guards deserve a raise as they had done their best. She said when fire fighters did eventually arrive, their hose burst.

“The pipe burst in front of Ackermans and the water sprayed all over."

Another eyewitness, Bonke Mfenqe, called for the mall to be closed.

“These problems started when the Checkers roof collapsed, then King Pie burnt and now it is Ackermans, Pep and Shoe City,” he said.

Mfenqe said the mall was built in a hurry by people who did not know what they were doing.

“The building is a danger to everyone who uses it and I suspect that no inspection or proper inspection was done,” he said.

When Daily Dispatch left the scene at 7:30pm, fire fighters were still busy trying to contain the blaze.