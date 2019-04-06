Warning: Fake home affairs officials robbing residents in their homes

Criminals pretending to be from the department of home affairs validating IDs ahead of the elections are using the ruse to rob people inside their homes.

“Mischievous ‘election robbers’ who masquerade as home affairs officials are at it again, robbing people, ahead of the 2019 general elections,” the department warned on Friday.

“The scammers pretend to be home affairs officials so they can gain access to homes. They are in possession of letterheads purportedly from the department of home affairs and claim the purpose of their visit is to confirm the validity of IDs for the elections.

“They then rob the unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables. There is no initiative of this nature from Home Affairs,” the department said in a statement.

“We don’t come to your homes to validate your IDs, you come to us, as citizens, for IDs and other services,” said acting home affairs director-general Thulani Mavuso.

Residents were urged to be vigilant to protect their loved ones and property from the scam.