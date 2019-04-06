Two men who escaped custody caught

The two men who escaped from police custody on Tuesday morning have been re-arrested.

Mbongosi Mgoqi, 24, and Jason Witbooi,22, were arrested in the Stormsriver area at midday on Saturday.

Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the two men were nabbed after they were given a lift while hitchhiking on the N2, near Kareedouw.

Swart said that the men were hiding out in the Kareedouw area since their escape."The two, who were hitchhiking this morning, obtained a lift from an alert community member who recognised them immediately and notified the police in Stormsriver.

"Police officers set up a roadblock on the N2 this morning and pulled the vehicle over while the two escapees were inside. Both were arrested on the spot."

Mgoqi and Witbooi managed to escape from the back of a moving police vehicle at whilst being transported back to prison.

The escape occurred on the R62 and N2 on-ramp, near the Kareedouw and Humansdorp turn-off.

Witbooi was arrested for the murder of Norman Ludwig, 69, who resided on a farm in the Joubertina area in October 2018. Mgoqi was sentenced to five-years imprisonment on April 1, 2019 on a charge of culpable homicide that occurred in August 2007, also in the Louterwater area.