In one incident‚ about 100 Malawians fled to the Sydenham police station in Durban when their unemployed neighbours in the Burnwood informal settlement kicked down their doors and forced them out of their homes. No one was injured or assaulted.

“For many years‚ South African authorities have largely failed to address past outbreaks of xenophobic crimes that have been seen in the country since at least 2008‚ including bringing those suspected to be responsible to justice‚” Mohamed said.

She said political leaders must also stop making discriminatory and inflammatory remarks about migrants and foreign nationals‚ especially in an apparent attempt to gain votes in the current election season.

“Rather than making comments that risk fanning the flames of xenophobia‚ the authorities must act to counter stereotypes‚ eradicate discrimination and foster greater equality and social cohesion in South Africa.”

Mohamed said South African authorities must come up with a top-down security approach to ensure effective protection for refugees‚ migrants and asylum seekers against xenophobic attacks.