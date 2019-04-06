MP and chief Mandla Mandela has called for crèches in SA to be thoroughly vetted after disturbing video footage emerged of a caretaker assaulting minors at a crèche in Carletonville, west of Johannesburg.

“We further call on our government to undertake a national audit of such institutions and ensure that an ethical code of practice and minimum standards of child protection and care are adopted that will grant parents‚ guardians and custodians peace of mind while they place their children in the care of others‚” Mandela said.

He urged authorities to leave no stone unturned in conducting a thorough investigation into the matter.

He said an example should be made of the alleged perpetrator of the abuse at the crèche.

Attorney Danie van Zyl‚ acting for the crèche’s principal‚ said video footage emerged about a week ago after a disgruntled former employee threatened to leak the clips to the public if the principal did not meet her financial demands.

“She threatened she would make these videos viral and send them all over the country and to the parents because she wants to teach her a lesson.

“That transpired because she was dismissed for an earlier incident involving some alleged dishonesty‚” Van Zyl said.

Mandela applauded the swift action taken by the Gauteng social development department to shut down the crèche with immediate effect.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters confirmed that a 40-year-old teacher had been arrested and released on bail on a charge of assault.

Meanwhile‚ a heartbroken grandparent said his threeyear-old grandchild had on various occasions reported alleged abuse suffered at the hands of the teacher seen in the video.

Mandela said SA had been consistent in upholding former president Nelson Mandela’s principled position on the rights of children and condemnation of child abuse.

“Those found guilty must face the full might of the law as they stand in a position of trust and custody of the most vulnerable when they are in their care‚” he said.