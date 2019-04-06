Man accused of raping stepdaughter remanded in custody
A 36-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter and exposing her to pornographic material has been remanded in custody by the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court.
The suspect appeared in court on Friday.
According to Mpumalanga police‚ the mother recently noticed that her daughter was behaving strangely and had self-inflicted cuts.
“She then investigated and discovered that she has been allegedly sexually molested by the stepfather‚ dating back to 2017. She then reported the matter to the police‚ leading to his arrest by the Nelspruit Family Violence‚ Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit.
“During investigation it transpired that not only did the suspect sexually molest the victim‚ but [he] also exposed her to pornographic material. The suspect is facing charges of rape‚ sexual assault‚ sexual grooming and displaying of pornographic material to a minor. He is expected back at the same court on April 15 2019‚ for a formal bail application‚” police said.