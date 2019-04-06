10,000-student TVET college campus to be built on Cape Flats

A new college campus that will eventually accommodate up to 10,000 students is to be built in Cape Town, higher education minister Naledi Pandor announced on Saturday.

Cape Town mayor Dan Plato said Pandor's department had allocated R380m to build a new campus for False Bay College.

“Part of the funding will go towards purchasing the 6.5ha piece of land, which the city made available at a nominal amount. This will enable the bulk of the allocated funding to go towards the construction,” said Plato.

False Bay College acting principal Karin Hendricks said she hoped the campus would be ready to accept its first students by January 2022.