Shark attack survivor graduates from UCT and dreams of swimming for SA

Next stop the Paralympics for shark attack survivor Caleb Swanepoel, who is due to graduate from the University of Cape Town on April 16.

The dance and performance student made a remarkable recovery after losing his right leg to a shark when he was in his first year at UCT.

He returned to the water two months later and has since excelled at surfing and swimming. He won his division in the International Surfing Association Adaptive Surfing Championships and is eyeing the world championships in California.

As a swimmer, he qualified for Western Province and has competed in the last three national championships. In 2018 he won medals in the long-course and short-course championships, and hopes to join the SA swimming team at the 2020 Paralympics in Tokyo.