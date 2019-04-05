WATCH | Alarm as raw sewage flows into harbour
Raw sewage is flowing into the Port Elizabeth Harbour from a stormwater drain near the Baakens River mouth, alarming users of the port and bay.
Raw sewage is flowing into the Port Elizabeth Harbour from a stormwater drain near the Baakens River mouth, alarming users of the port and bay.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.