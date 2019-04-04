WATCH | Wanted Bongo Nombiba in Bay council chamber

Convicted fraudster ANC councillor Bongo Nombiba is at the Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting despite there being a warrant out for his arrest.

Nombiba failed to hand himself over to courts last week after a failed attempt for leave to appeal both is conviction and sentence at the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The Ward 20 councillor was convicted on fraud and money laundering charges in the Port Elizabeth Commercial Crimes Court in March 2018 after it was found that he had pocketed R20,000 meant for the Thulamangwane Community Project, a non-government organisation that cares for the elderly and cleans schools.

Asked why he has not handed himself over to authorities, Nombiba said "no comment" while surrounded by other ANC councillors.

This is a developing story