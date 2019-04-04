Police welcome dismissal of taxi boss's application to set aside his arrest

Police on Wednesday welcomed the Pretoria High Court's judgment dismissing an application by Mamelodi taxi boss Vusi “Khekhe” Mathibela, in which he sought to set aside his arrest on extortion charges.

Mathibela was arrested last month on charges of extortion, intimidation and assault.

At the time of his arrest, national police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said Mathibela was alleged to have been part of a group that was terrorising the community of Mamelodi.

The arrest came after police minister Bheki Cele held meetings with the community, in which they raised concerns about Mathibela’s alleged reign of terror.