News

IN PICS : Bay schools this week

04 April 2019

Have a look at what schools around Nelson Mandela Bay got up to this week. 

Send pictures to aardtt@tisoblackstar.co.za with the subject line 'schools news' if you want to have your school featured. 

Malabar Primary School grade 5 pupils, with Woolworths Educational Programme representative Jennifer Distin, learning all about the Importance of saving water. The pupils,from far left are Axolile Mnguni, Tristan Peffer, Linothando Zathu, Shaamiela Wesle, and, front, Lucill Mthemhese.
Malabar Primary School grade 5 pupils, with Woolworths Educational Programme representative Jennifer Distin, learning all about the Importance of saving water. The pupils,from far left are Axolile Mnguni, Tristan Peffer, Linothando Zathu, Shaamiela Wesle, and, front, Lucill Mthemhese.
Image: Supplied
Transnet National Ports Authority joined the department of basic education and corporate South Africa in observing the national Tomorrow’s Man initiative, with the head office and certain ports opening their doors to dozens of male pupils. The Nelson Mandela Bay ports (PE and Ngqura) collectively hosted almost 40 young men
Transnet National Ports Authority joined the department of basic education and corporate South Africa in observing the national Tomorrow’s Man initiative, with the head office and certain ports opening their doors to dozens of male pupils. The Nelson Mandela Bay ports (PE and Ngqura) collectively hosted almost 40 young men
Image: Supplied
Grey High School won the Rhodes University High School Quiz, conducted as part of the Scifest - the National Science Festival held annually in Grahamstown. The team consisted of, from left, Luke Weddell, Jonathan Hughes and Nafi Alam
Grey High School won the Rhodes University High School Quiz, conducted as part of the Scifest - the National Science Festival held annually in Grahamstown. The team consisted of, from left, Luke Weddell, Jonathan Hughes and Nafi Alam
Pupils from Elsen Academy wore blue to create awareness for autism on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. The school accommodates pupils with learning barriers, including children on the autism spectrum.
Pupils from Elsen Academy wore blue to create awareness for autism on World Autism Awareness Day on April 2. The school accommodates pupils with learning barriers, including children on the autism spectrum.
Image: Supplied

Latest Videos

Newborn Screening in South Africa
Snake trapped in beer can rescued by woman

Most Read

X