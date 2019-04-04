IN PICS : Bay schools this week
Have a look at what schools around Nelson Mandela Bay got up to this week.
Transnet National Ports Authority joined the department of basic education and corporate South Africa in observing the national Tomorrow’s Man initiative, with the head office and certain ports opening their doors to dozens of male pupils. The Nelson Mandela Bay ports (PE and Ngqura) collectively hosted almost 40 young men