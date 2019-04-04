Caregiver arrested, parents race to fetch children as crèche abuse videos go viral
Police have confirmed that a Carletonville nursery school caregiver who was filmed assaulting at least three toddlers enrolled at the school has been arrested.
Warrant Officer Peter Masooa said the woman appeared in court on March 28 after a fellow teacher opened a case of assault on a minor against her.
Masooa said the woman was remanded in custody while investigations continue. He said the woman would make her second court appearance soon.
Meanwhile, parents of children enrolled at the crèche descended on the property on Thursday to fetch their children and demand answers.
A TimesLIVE reporter at the crèche said at least five parents were seen leaving with their children within minutes of her arriving on the scene.
A parent who asked remain anonymous said he was shocked after seeing the videos circulating on social media.
"I am shocked and angry. This is one of the best crèches around. Kids of policemen, brigadiers, lawyers and teachers come here," he told TimesLIVE outside the locked school gates.
He said that he would be removing his child from the school.
"It's an inconvenience because I had to skip work and now I must start looking around [for another crèche," he said.
The school gates were closed with only parents being allowed on the property.
A staff member came to address a crowd of reporters and members of the ANC gathered outside.
"I am not in a position to say anything or allow anyone inside - for the children's safety. I am not hiding anything," the staff member said.
The ANC councillor for the Fochville area, Nkosinathi Salane, said action needed to be taken against the caregiver and the person who took the videos.
"This incident shows that these kids are not safe, these people are not equipped to take care of young children. Tthe crèche must be closed," he said.
At least three videos have gone viral on social media depicting what appear to be the same woman assaulting toddlers.
If the dialogue heard on the video is anything to go by, one of the toddlers was beaten for vomiting while another was beaten for not wanting to sleep.
The three videos show how the caregiver repeatedly smacked the children on the buttocks, slapped them over their heads with open hands, beat one on the head with a wooden scrubbing brush and grabbed them by the collars.
One of the children was seen being grabbed and thrown on to the carpet, where the caregiver is then seen putting her foot on the little boy's head.
- Additional reporting by Zoe Mahopo
WATCH | ANC chairperson in the area, Mojo Kadi, says they are calling for the school to be closed and for the perpetrators to be arrested till investigations are concluded.@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/KW8gNXmkHY— Nonkululeko Njilo? (@Nkulee_Njilo) April 4, 2019