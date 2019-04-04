Caregiver arrested, parents race to fetch children as crèche abuse videos go viral

A TimesLIVE reporter at the crèche said at least five parents were seen leaving with their children within minutes of her arriving on the scene.

A parent who asked remain anonymous said he was shocked after seeing the videos circulating on social media.

"I am shocked and angry. This is one of the best crèches around. Kids of policemen, brigadiers, lawyers and teachers come here," he told TimesLIVE outside the locked school gates.

He said that he would be removing his child from the school.

"It's an inconvenience because I had to skip work and now I must start looking around [for another crèche," he said.

The school gates were closed with only parents being allowed on the property.

A staff member came to address a crowd of reporters and members of the ANC gathered outside.

"I am not in a position to say anything or allow anyone inside - for the children's safety. I am not hiding anything," the staff member said.