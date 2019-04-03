Three nabbed in hot pursuit after Betting World break-in

Three burglars were arrested minutes after stealing four televisions from a Betting World store in Commercial Road, Sidwell, at 2am on Wednesday.

The arrests came after police chased the suspects' getaway car from Tonjeni Street in New Brighton to Saba Street in Kwazakhele, where a foot pursuit ensued.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said police were alerted to the burglary after the store alarm was triggered.