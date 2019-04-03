Three nabbed in hot pursuit after Betting World break-in
Three burglars were arrested minutes after stealing four televisions from a Betting World store in Commercial Road, Sidwell, at 2am on Wednesday.
The arrests came after police chased the suspects' getaway car from Tonjeni Street in New Brighton to Saba Street in Kwazakhele, where a foot pursuit ensued.
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said police were alerted to the burglary after the store alarm was triggered.
“The security company alerted the police who then responded. Information was received about a white Honda used as a getaway vehicle from the scene of the crime,” he said.
“Members dispersed to search for the car when it was spotted in Tonjeni Street, New Brighton. A high-speed chase ensued and several attempts to pull the car off the road failed.
"Eventually, flying squad and K9 unit members managed to block off Saba Street and stop the car.”
Labans said the three suspects jumped out as the Honda came to a stop and tried to escape on foot.
“Two K9 unit members' dogs tackled two of the fleeing suspects. The third suspect was arrested by members who chased after them,” he said.
“Once they were arrested, they led police to a house in Saba Street where they had off-loaded two plasma screens before the chase.”
All three suspects, aged between 26 and 28, will appear in the New Brighton magistrate's court on Friday.