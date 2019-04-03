Teachers locked out at Bay special needs school

Teaching ground to a halt at Mzamomhle Special School in Uitenhage on Wednesday morning when support staff locked teachers out of the premises.

A Toyota Quantum taxi was used to block the gate.

The support staff were seen inside the premises while several cars belonging to teachers were parked some metres away from the KwaNobuhle school.

It was not immediately clear what the support staff were protesting about.

A circuit manager who was assigned to address the two groups, Sebenzile Hoko, declined to divulge any information.

He said: "According to departmental policy, we are not permitted to comment.”

After a brief meeting with the teachers, the school gate was opened and teachers entered the school grounds for a more in-depth meeting.

This is a developing story.