NMU set to honour four with honorary doctorates

Four remarkable South Africans are among more than 5,000 graduates who will be capped during the upcoming autumn graduation at the Nelson Mandela University.

Cleric and civil servant Rev Frank Chikane, businesswoman and African Farmers Association of SA president Dr Vuyo Mahlati, Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund CEO Sibongile Mkhabela and specialist family physician and Independent Practitioners Association Foundation chair Prof Morgan Chetty will receive honorary doctorates on Friday.

The university’s autumn graduation period kicks off on Wednesday in George, and more than 5,000 graduates there and in Port Elizabeth will receive their certificates, diplomas and degrees over 16 sessions until April 13.

This includes more than 700 postgraduate qualifications, including about 60 doctorates.

The university said it would recognise Chikane for his contribution as “a servant leader” to the development and promotion of the African Renaissance and his involvement in conflict-resolution processes during SA’s transition period.

As a student in the 1970s, he was involved in the activities of the South African Students Organisation, which led to repeated detentions.

His service to the country includes his roles in the political transitional talks and the first democratically elected government.

Mahlati, an Eastern Capeborn social entrepreneur and change agent, will be honoured for her work in bringing urgency and intensifying the global call for inclusive economic growth and development, and her scholarship and praxis of entrepreneurship and economic development, particularly in marginal rural economies.

Her passion for seeking alternatives to the then oppressive education system emerged at a young age.

Her life as an activist was enabled by education, starting her career as a researcher in disability, children and women issues and later as a business linkage mentor at the Small Business Development Agency.

This led to her participation in SA’s constitution-making research process after the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison.

She was also involved in the first Unicef status on Women and Children report in SA.

Chetty has been at the helm of family medicine for about 40 years, dedicated to promoting access to quality healthcare, with a patient-centred approach and particular focus on the poor and disenfranchised.

In 1998, he single-handedly raised funds and gathered doctors to start the first truly democratic doctor organisation, the South African Managed Care Organisation.

He was elected as the vicechair – a position he still holds.

A social worker by profession, Mkhabela’s career and orientation has been driven by tireless social activism.

At the helm of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, she focused her efforts on building the fund as an independent and self-sustaining African organisation, putting the rights and wellbeing of children first.

The fund now reaches beyond SA’s borders as a strong voice for children, with a strategy that advocates for the rights of the child and supports institutions bettering the lives of African children.