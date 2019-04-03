FlySafair turns flight back to Cape Town after technical glitch

FlySafair had to turn back a flight bound for Johannesburg shortly after takeoff from Cape Town International Airport on Wednesday due to a technical issue involving its fuel load.

The airline told passengers in a travel update that the issue was minor and flight FA128 had turned back in the interests of safety.

"The flight left Cape Town International at 6.18am. Shortly after takeoff the crew received an alert regarding a minor technical issue relating to the way the aircraft was balancing fuel loads and, in the interest of safety, they took the decision to return to Cape Town so that the aircraft could be inspected," said the airline.

The aircraft landed safely just before 7am and passengers were assured that a "back-up solution" would get them to their destination.

FlySafair warned that the incident was likely to have a knock-on effect, affecting some of its other flights between Johannesburg and Cape Town.