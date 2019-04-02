'Release my son's killers to finish what they started'

A Limpopo mother whose son was stabbed to death at a local tavern wants the killers to be released from jail so that they can pay for funeral costs.

Agnes Mkansi's son Advice Maluleke, 26, from Rotterdam, near Giyani, was killed, allegedly by two siblings, after an altercation at a tavern on Saturday night.

"I want those people who killed my son to come and bury him because I don't have money. I'm not working and my son was not working. Now where will I get the money to give my son a dignified sendoff," said Mkansi.

She said she wanted the siblings who were arrested on Sunday to be released [as] she did not open a case against them.

"I didn't call the police or go to the station to open a case. I want them to be released [so that they can] finish what they started," she said.