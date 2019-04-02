PE shoppers warned of new scam

A new scam to lure shoppers into the a shopping centre's car park where they are then mugged, has surfaced in Port Elizabeth.

Police have since issued a warning to shoppers after three cases were reported since March 28 – all occurring in the Greenacres and The Bridge Shopping Centre's car park area.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said that in all three cases, the victims were shopping in the centre when they were approached by a woman and then lured into the car park.

“Although the victims were approached different shops, they were all lured out into the car park. The shoppers were asked by a woman whether they want to buy the item they are interested in, at half price.

"In some of the cases, it was claimed that she knows an employee at the shop who can get it for them at half price. The woman also claimed that she has the same item in her car outside,” Janse van Rensburg said.

“One of the victims was looking at a kettle and another at nappies and shoes.”

She said that while the person is lured into the car park, another three woman emerge and snatch the shopper's handbag or con them into handing it over.

“In one of the cases, the victim revealed her pin number which also saw money drawn out of her bank account.”

Janse van Rensburg appealed to shoppers to be wary of anyone wanting to offer them cheaper goods or who tries to lure them to the car park.

All three cases are being investigated by Mount Road police station detectives.