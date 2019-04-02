April Fool – how the motor industry pranked us yesterday

From a self-riding motorcycle that sets lap records, to skydiving inside a museum, the motor industry came up with some novel April Fools pranks yesterday.

And it was the Germans who seemed to have the most fun with it, giving lie to a long-held perception about the absence of Teutonic lightheartedness.

BMW Motorrad, the motorcycle division of the German automaker, claimed to have added a self-riding mode to its S1000RR superbike that turns any rider into a laptime hero.

The so-called iRace fully autonomous mode would “enable those with less experience to discover the full potential of the RR, without forfeiting either enjoyment or safety”, said BMW.

The mode would allow even riders who had just received their motorcycle licences to break lap records with the assistance of the autonomous riding program.

“Whether accelerating, braking, gear shifting or steering, with the BMW Motorrad iRace Kit, the RR is able to perform every manoeuvre fully automatically if the rider so desires, enabling him to enter completely new dimensions of motor transport physics,” read BMW’s press release.

“An additional user interface in the TFT display enables the rider of the S1000RR to pre-select a particular riding mode for a specific race track, and in so doing programme any lap time of his choice – all the way up to the current record!”