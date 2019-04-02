11 arrested after deadly family feud over 'infertility' and lobolo

The Sunday Times reported that for the past year tensions between the villages of Zulu, Qungebe and Mkhandlweni had uprooted families, as some, fearing for their lives, went into hiding.

The bloodshed had its origins in a jubilant event seven years ago when the Mantywaki and Genuka families were joined through marriage.

But the relationship took a bloody turn when Peliwe Mantywaki, after failing to bear children, was allegedly sent back to her family. Her husband, Peter Genuka, allegedly demanded the return of four cows paid as lobolo.

Nine men were sent to collect the cattle. Five of them met a gruesome end, being hacked to death and having their genitals cut off. One victim was decapitated and his brain was removed, villagers recounted.

Even mediation by Chief Gcinusapho Mpetshwa of Mkhandlweni village bore no solution. Maskandi musician Mlindelwa Mralatya, popularly known as Inkunzi Emdaka, and his family also came under attack and his five homes in Qungebe were destroyed after villagers accused him of taking sides. They now live at an undisclosed location.

Inkosi Zanocwangco Gazula said they were happy with the latest developments. "I am happy that the police have worked hard to make sure that those who are suspects in this are arrested and are behind bars," said Gazula.

Gazula, who leads the Zulu and Qungebe villages, said the murders were related. "That is what we want the police to do, arrest the suspects. This is putting our area on a map for all the wrong reasons as they were killed for these lobolo cattle," he said.

Nobonakele Nongqayi, who called for justice after her son was killed, was equally ecstatic about the arrests. The 60-year-old single mother lost her son, Lindani Nongqayi, who was not only her first-born but also the family breadwinner, when he was killed in March 2018.

"We’ve been praying for this day that those who are behind these murders are caught and tell us what happened. My son was buried without all his body parts because someone harvested them. Who is that person and why did that happen to him?" asked Nongqayi.

Msongelwa Mantywaki, Peliwe’s father, welcomed news of the arrests.

"Truth will come when these people are facing their time in court. We want answers as I lost my brother in this fight," he said.