Sars IT boss Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane placed on 'indefinite leave'

South African Revenue Service (Sars) IT boss Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane, whose utterances on television and at the Nugent Commission of Inquiry raised eyebrows, is demanding to know why she has been placed on “indefinite leave”.

Makhekhe-Mokhuane caused a stir in October 2018 when she told the presenter of the SABC’s Morning Live during an interview: “Mam, can you give me protection from yourself.”

She had been talking about outsourcing and bursary systems at Sars when presenter Sakina Kamwendo said, "but we're talking about IT restructuring". She made the statement in response.

Twitter immediately went into attack mode.