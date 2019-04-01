Rapist and killer inmate 'had applied for parole'

A prisoner who allegedly stabbed a warder to death with a pair of scissors at the Aliwal North facility had applied for parole after serving 18 years.

The prisoner, Samson Madala, 37, was serving two life sentences at the Goedemoed Correctional Ccentre in the Eastern Cape for rape, murder and assault.

On Friday, Madala allegedly stabbed Nomsa Joyce Stuurman, 35, in the neck during a four-hour hostage drama.

He also allegedly raped another female warder during the ordeal, according to police. Madala was on cleaning duty when he forced the women into an office and locked himself inside with them.

Insiders at the facility told Sowetan yesterday Madala's application for parole had been referred to the authorities.

"He had a problem because his family does not want to vouch for him as they said he raped a family member. They do not want to take him back," said an insider.

Correctional services spokesperson Logan Maistry said the inmate started serving his sentence on March 29, 2001 but he was denied parole. Maistry could not immediately say when the prisoner was denied parole.

Madala, who was sentenced to life imprisonment on four counts of murder, rape and robbery, was a cleaner in the section of the prison in which the incident occurred.

A warder, who cannot be named because he was not authorised to speak to the media, told Sowetan they were horrified when they found Stuurman's lifeless body lying in a pool of blood.

"This happened around lock down time. There were four members working at the time, including the two female wardens.

"One of them left and went to fetch a batch of keys while a male member was left with them," the warden said.

He said Madala then diverted the male warden by claiming a fight had broken out outside.